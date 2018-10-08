Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart

If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Waterford police (Photo: Waterford police).

If you can identify this man, you are asked to contact Waterford police (Photo: Waterford police).

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two televisions from a Walmart store in the town.

According to officials, the theft took place on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Police did not say if any other items were taken from the store.

After leaving Walmart, he allegedly fled the scene in a black, Chrysler Sebring with an unknown Florida license plate.

If you are able to provide any information, you are asked to contact the Waterford Police Department by calling 860-442-9451.

(Photo: Waterford police)