Waterford police seek man who allegedly stole 2 televisions from Walmart

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 07:58 PM EDT

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Waterford police are looking to identify a man accused of stealing two televisions from a Walmart store in the town.

According to officials, the theft took place on Monday around 4:45 p.m. Police did not say if any other items were taken from the store.

After leaving Walmart, he allegedly fled the scene in a black, Chrysler Sebring with an unknown Florida license plate.

If you are able to provide any information, you are asked to contact the Waterford Police Department by calling 860-442-9451.

