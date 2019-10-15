Waterford Police warn about impaired driving following wrong-way driver incident on Route 32

1  of  2
Photo: Waterford Police Department

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterford Police officer potentially saved some lives Sunday night when he found and safely pulled over a wrong-way driver on Route 32.

At around 11:00 p.m., Officer Blanchette saw a car traveling north on Route 32 Southbound, and immediately tried to get the driver’s attention with sirens and lights. The officer was able to safely pull over the driver.

Police say the driver was arrested for Driving Under the Influence.

Waterford police remind people to avoid driving if they are under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and ask a friend or call an Uber to bring them home instead.

