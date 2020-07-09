Breaking News
Man dies after being pulled from water in Norwalk

Waterford schools work to develop a plan on how to social distance students this fall

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, the high school gymnasium may be divided up for different classes come this fall as the school tries to figure out how it will social distance students.

Schools all across the state are trying to figure out how to keep students six feet apart and allow them to learn that way. This could mean moving classes to bigger spaces like gymnasiums or outside during nice days.

Students would be required to wear masks for at least part of the day and younger students, K through 8, could be kept in cohorts meaning that they would be with the same students, the same group of students, all day long.

“So students might be staying in one location the majority of the day and teachers are rotating in and out. So it might be your third grade room and in comes the art teacher, in comes the music teacher, in comes the PE teacher,” said Tom Giard, Waterford Superintendent of Schools.

The superintendent says they are tasked with developing three different scenarios. Having all the students in the classroom, having all virtual learning, or having a hybrid of both.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coast Guard Academy kicks off 'Swab Summer' with changes due to pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard Academy kicks off 'Swab Summer' with changes due to pandemic"

CT Checkup: Children's Museum of Southern CT eager to reopen, to provide 'learning moments' again

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT Checkup: Children's Museum of Southern CT eager to reopen, to provide 'learning moments' again"

Stonington music venue finds new way to survive as CT delays Phase 3 reopening.

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Stonington music venue finds new way to survive as CT delays Phase 3 reopening."

Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard alters training for incoming class due to virus"

Protesters demand CT Attorney General call racially-motivated attack on Stonington inn employee a hate crime

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Protesters demand CT Attorney General call racially-motivated attack on Stonington inn employee a hate crime"

WEB EXTRA: Peace and Justice Rally held for Stonington inn employee injured by guests in racially-motivated attacked

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Peace and Justice Rally held for Stonington inn employee injured by guests in racially-motivated attacked"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss