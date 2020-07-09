Waterford schools work to develop a plan on how to social distance students this fall

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– In Waterford, the high school gymnasium may be divided up for different classes come this fall as the school tries to figure out how it will social distance students.

Schools all across the state are trying to figure out how to keep students six feet apart and allow them to learn that way. This could mean moving classes to bigger spaces like gymnasiums or outside during nice days.

Students would be required to wear masks for at least part of the day and younger students, K through 8, could be kept in cohorts meaning that they would be with the same students, the same group of students, all day long.

“So students might be staying in one location the majority of the day and teachers are rotating in and out. So it might be your third grade room and in comes the art teacher, in comes the music teacher, in comes the PE teacher,” said Tom Giard, Waterford Superintendent of Schools.

The superintendent says they are tasked with developing three different scenarios. Having all the students in the classroom, having all virtual learning, or having a hybrid of both.