OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from West Virginia was arrested in the death of a nursing home resident in Old Saybrook, according to police.

Stephen W. Luckett, 70, of Falling Waters, West Virginia was arrested on Monday and charged with the following: second-degree manslaughter, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault on an elderly victim, criminally negligent homicide, and third-degree assault.

The charges stem from an incident on June 2, 2022. Old Saybrook police said Luckett is accused of causing the death of 87-year-old Edward Flynn, a resident at Apple Rehab on Boston Post Road, after a physical altercation.

According to the arrest warrant obtained by News 8, Flynn told police that he had been verbally arguing with Luckett over the course of a week before the incident. Flynn said he was hard of hearing, so he turned the volume of his TV higher than normal, which bothered Luckett, who was residing across the hall from him.

In the warrant, Flynn said that on June 2, 2022, Luckett pushed him, resulting in him falling backwards, hitting his neck on the metal door frame, and falling to the ground. The arrest warrant states that Flynn was unable to get up and needed treatment by ambulance before being transferred to the hospital for further treatment.

The warrant said Luckett told police he had walked over to shut Flynn’s door due to the TV’s volume, and Flynn opened the door to confront him. Luckett said the two began arguing before he pushed Flynn’s walker, though did not physically push his body, according to the warrant.

On June 4, 2022, Flynn underwent surgery to repair his neck, however, he died on June 17. The Chief Medical Examiner ruled Flynn’s death a homicide due to blunt force trauma to the neck.

“I am pleased to see this investigation come to conclusion with an arrest,” Michael A. Spera, Chief of Police, said. “Mr. Luckett must answer for his actions that led to the death of Mr. Flynn. Detective Tabor, other Department Members, and Professionals from the Middlesex State’s Attorney’s Office have worked tirelessly to seek out justice for Mr. Flynn and his family.”

Luckett was processed on Monday and held on a $500,000 bond. He was transported to Middletown Superior Court for arraignment.