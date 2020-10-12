‘What’s going to be the last thing she remembers? Absolute silence and blackness’: Family demands answers from Colchester nursing home with COVID-19 outbreak

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has been closely tracking a COVID-19 outbreak that has sickened the majority of patients at a Colchester nursing home. Now, the family of a Harrington Court nursing home resident speaks only to News 8 to tell us their loved one is among those infected. A family spokesperson alleges Harrington Court never informed them about the extent of the outbreak.

“None of us knew how bad it was at Harrington. Until we started seeing it on the news,” said Melissa Weinberg.

Her grandmother, 90-year-old Joan Williamson, tested positive on September 24, a week after the state Department of Public Health (DPH) says it was notified of the first positive patient.

DPH has since cited Harrington Court for what it calls infection control deficiencies, discovered over a series of state visits that began on September 18. Last week, Harrington Court’s parent company, Genesis HealthCare, confirmed to News 8 that they had been cited and said they have enhanced staff training and have submitted a corrective plan with the state.

The last available numbers show 70% of Harrington Court patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19, along with a dozen staff members. Five residents have died.

Weinberg says she and her family want answers, but claims she’s had difficulty reaching anyone at the nursing home.

“Nobody answers the phone. I called [Thursday] 16 times and the phone just rang and rang and rang,” said Melissa. “I want to know how it happened. I want to know what they were doing to prevent it. I want to know why, if things were that bad, why we weren’t notified.”

When News 8 brought these concerns to Genesis HealthCare, a spokesperson wrote to us that all primary family contacts were notified the very night the first resident has tested positive, and have been kept informed via regular Zoom calls.

Following her COVID diagnosis, Williamson began having difficulty breathing, and doctors determined she has pneumonia, according to her family.

Weinberg says Williamson is now in hospice care at Harrington Court, and the family is preparing themselves for her passing. They want to know what’s being done so no other family goes through what they’re experiencing.

“Trying to make people be held accountable. It’s an insane time in the world right now, but these are people, they still need love and attention and care,” said Weinberg.

Because of the outbreak, in-person visits are not allowed at Harrington Court. Williamson has eyesight and hearing problems, and Weinberg is devastated no family members can be by her side to hold her hand.

“What’s going to be the last thing she remembers? Absolute silence and blackness. She can’t hear anything, she can’t see anything and that’s how she’s going to pass on. It’s not fair,” said Weinberg.

Genesis HealthCare tells News 8 in a statement that Harrington Court has made staff available to family members any time day or night.

Genesis’s full statement: