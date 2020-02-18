Wheeler High School offered to students in Preston, Voluntown

NORTH STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– North Stonington is the latest school district looking to open up its high school to students from other towns.

The middle school boys’ basketball team is doing pretty well this season and there’s a good chance the students can go on to play high school ball for the Wheeler Lions.

“I think sixty something percent of our athletes… of our students participate on athletic teams and they actually play,” said North Stonington Superintendent Peter Nero.

Nero says that is one of the advantages of attending high school in North Stonington. The school department recently pitched the idea to Preston and Voluntown which send many of their students to Norwich Free Academy.

“We think we can offer something that a lot of big schools cannot offer,” said Nero.

Such as smaller class sizes and an opportunity to be part of the manufacturing pipeline which has lead to jobs at Electric Boat.

Right now there are about 200 students at Wheeler High School and the superintendent believes the school can accommodate about ten students per grade from neighboring towns.

While some school systems are hoping to recruit new students because of declining enrollment, North Stonington’s student numbers have remained steady.

But now they have a brand new middle-high school which opened last March and there has been interest in it.

“We’re not looking to get rich from this in any way shape or form,” said Nero.

The sending towns would cover the $11,433 tuition which would go into the town’s general fund.

“Go back to the taxpayers,” explained Nero. “Help to defray the cost of education here.”

The superintendent says students would also benefit.

“I think diversity for some of our kids,” said Nero.

At one time students from eleven different countries including Zambia attended school here.