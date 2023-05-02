WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — Willimantic honored two men on Tuesday evening who helped save a woman from a sinking car last week when she crashed into a river.

Manual “Manny” Gonzalez was one of three bystanders who helped save the woman after she drove through a fence near Bridge Street. Fellow hero Jim Preston was also in attendance.

“I don’t really think I’m hero,” Gonzalez said. “I just do the right thing for the good people.”

Marc Scrivener, the chief of the Willimantic Fire Department, praised the men’s actions.

“Without their intervention, I’m concerned she would’ve been swept away and probably wouldn’t have survived,” she said. “So, we’re here tonight to honor them.”

Preston grabbed Gonzalez by the back of his pants as he reached down to save the woman.