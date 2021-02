WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Windham man is charged with manslaughter in a deadly drug overdose in Waterford, police say.

According to officials, 35-year-old Evan Barile was arrested Thursday. Police say a 26-year-old man overdosed at a home in Waterford in May of 2020.

They say Barile sold him the drugs. More arrests are expected.