Meghana poses with her dad outside of the fire engine | Photo courtesy Yantic Fire Department

YANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — One lucky girl’s wish came true on Tuesday, courtesy of the Yantic Fire Department.

Meghana, who missed an entire year of school while battling brain cancer, always dreamed of arriving to school in a fire engine.

Tuesday marked Meghana’s first day back in the classroom, and Yantic fire officials drove her to school in style alongside her dad. She rode in Engine 31.

“Congratulations to this wonderful young girl!” department officials shared on Facebook.