With long lines across the state for COVID-19 tests, independent pharmacies may be your best option

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – At Nutmeg Pharmacy in Norwich, people can walk up or drive up to get a COVID-19 test. There was no line on Thursday even though all across the state there were long lines at COVID testing sites.

A lot of people are finding there are empty shelves when they try to buy an at-home COVID testing kit. News 8 wanted to find out if there are any places where people could go so they could get tested and not have to wait for hours or too long. Independent pharmacies are a good option.

“Extremely helpful because I know there are a lot of lines at other places right now and it’s really hard to find anyone who does COVID testing,” said Liz Dunn.

Also at Nutmeg Pharmacy, they did have some at-home COVID-19 tests, but they went very quickly.