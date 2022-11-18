NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was sentenced on Friday in the death of a Montville man who was riding his motorcycle along Route 1 in East Lyme when she hit him in July of 2019.

Frank Barabas was 42 years old and a father of three. His family is still heartbroken by his loss. They put up a memorial honoring him near the Rustic Café in East Lyme where the accident happened.

Kimberly Zoller pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and operating under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Her parents along with family and friends were at the sentencing to support her. Her attorney talked about how remorseful she is.

Under the plea agreement, Zoller was sentenced to 20 years suspended after two years for the manslaughter charge and six months for the OUI charge with 48 hours of a minimum mandatory sentence. They will be served concurrently.

Zoller must also perform community service while on probation, make donations to MADD and the Ronald McDonald House, as well as attend a MADD victim impact panel once a year.

“I feel the pain of everybody, her family, our family, the kids, the friends,” said Carlene Barabas, Frank’s mother. “There’s no peace, none, and it was all senseless.”

Barabas was born on Christmas Day. His family and friends say he would play holiday music from his motorcycle very loudly and people would get a kick out of it.