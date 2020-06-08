 

Woman admits to threatening, yelling racial slur at another woman in Starbucks drive-thru in Norwich

New London
Holly Chalifoux (Credit: Norwich police)

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mossup woman was arrested after reportedly threatening and yelling a racial slur at another woman in a Starbucks drive-thru.

According to Norwich police, on June 2, the victim told officers she was in the drive-thru at the Starbucks on 88 Salem Tpke. when she was verbally threatened.

She said the woman in the car behind her revved her engine and yelled a racial slur at her because of her African-American heritage. Police said the victim caught the incident on Facebook Live.

In the video, the accuser could be heard calling the woman the n-word.

After an investigation, the accused was identified as 22-year-old Holly Chalifoux.

Police said she signed a voluntary statement in which she admitted to verbally threatening and shouting a racially motivated slur at the victim.

She was arrested and charged with intimidation based on bigotry or bias third degree.

She was released on a $25,000 non-surety bond.

