Woman charged with animal cruelty after two dogs found in ‘very poor condition’ in Waterford

WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Waterford police have arrested a woman in connection to an animal cruelty investigation.

Police said on Nov. 5, 2021, the Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Officer received a notification on the well-being of animals at a home in Waterford. The animal control officer made numerous attempts to contact the resident.

On Nov. 16, the same concerned resident provided police with photographs of the two dogs within the home, which were seen in very poor condition. The next day, a search and seizure warrant was executed at the home, which was found to be unoccupied. The two dogs were removed from the home.

The dogs were found to be in very poor condition and were taken to a local veterinarian, according to police.

On Jan. 5, police arrested 39-year-old Brenna Sulinski in connection to animal cruelty. She was charged with two counts of animal cruelty, no rabies vaccination, and unlicensed dog.

She was held on a $10,000 bond.

The town of Waterford has taken legal ownership of the dogs and the animal control officer is working to get the dogs adopted.