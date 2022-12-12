NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman was charged with DUI after crashing into a building in New London on Sunday morning.

Police said just after 2 a.m., officers responded to Ocean Avenue for the report of a one-car crash. When officers arrived, they determined the driver struck a concrete staircase that was attached to a residential building.

CREDIT: New London Fire Department

The front passenger sustained serious injuries and was brought to Yale-New Haven Hospital. The passenger was listed in stable condition.

The driver of the car, identified as Laura Varon-Sanchez of New London, was not injured and was taken into custody. She was charged with driving under the influence and failure to drive right.

Varon-Sanchez was released on a $5,000 bond.