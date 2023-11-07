LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman faces charges for allegedly being drunk while dropping off a child at Ledyard Middle School.

Ledyard police officers were called to the school around 11:50 a.m. Monday after staff reported that a woman in the drop-off area was behaving erratically and appeared to be intoxicated.

Police said Christina Morrissette, 33, failed field sobriety tests. She was charged with risk of injury to a child and driving under the influence.

Morrissette is being held on a $7,500 surety bond.