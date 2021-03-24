Woman charged with killing 4-year-old son ruled incompetent

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged with killing her 4-year-old son has been ruled incompetent to stand trial and sent to the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Tiffany Farrauto, of New London, appeared in court Tuesday. She is charged with murder in the March 7 killing of her son, David Jasmin, at their home.

A judge ordered Farrauto committed to Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown to see if treatment can restore her to competency.

An arrest warrant says Farrauto told police she killed her son “to get back at her mother” and was “excited” to have killed him. Farrauto’s lawyer recommended that she receive treatment.