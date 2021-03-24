Woman charged with killing 4-year-old son ruled incompetent

New London

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman charged with killing her 4-year-old son has been ruled incompetent to stand trial and sent to the state’s maximum-security psychiatric hospital.

Tiffany Farrauto, of New London, appeared in court Tuesday. She is charged with murder in the March 7 killing of her son, David Jasmin, at their home.

A judge ordered Farrauto committed to Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown to see if treatment can restore her to competency.

Related: Candlelight vigil held in honor of 4-year-old allegedly slain at the hands of his mother in New London

An arrest warrant says Farrauto told police she killed her son “to get back at her mother” and was “excited” to have killed him. Farrauto’s lawyer recommended that she receive treatment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Foxwoods bringing back live entertainment with COVID precautions

News /

Dinosaur Place in Nature's Art Village set to reopen for the season Friday with COVID restrictions

News /

New London area health districts working together to help community get transportation to COVID vaccine appointments

News /

Bluff Point State Park in Groton closed due to fire

News /

Distancing guidelines make reaching full capacity a challenge for some establishments

News /

Gov. Lamont reaches gaming expansion agreement with Mohegan, Mashantucket Pequot tribes

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss