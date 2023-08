MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — An 81-year-old woman died after her canoe overturned on the Hammonasset River on Saturday, according to DEEP.

She was on a State Park-led guided canoe trip when the canoe overturned. She was on board with another adult and a juvenile, both of whom were unharmed.

She was wearing a life jacket when the canoe overturned, according to DEEP.

Her identity has not been released yet.

Encon Police are investigating.