NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman died in a car crash in New London Tuesday morning, according to police.

The New London Police Department responded to a one-car crash around 8:30 a.m. on Nautilus Drive. At the scene, the woman driving the car was non-responsive.

EMS treated her on scene before she was transported to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital where she was ultimately pronounced dead.

The identification of the woman is not being released at this time until next of kin is notified.

This is an active investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has further information is urged to reach out to the NLPD at (860) 447-1481 or via the anonymous tip line at 847411 (Tip411) by texting “NLPD” plus the information.

