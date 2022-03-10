MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was found dead after a house fire in Mystic.

Groton police responded to the scene on Flanders Road just before midnight. Firefighters found 79-year-old Elizabeth Gray in a bedroom.

Gray was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The fire chief says the flames started in the kitchen area.

The Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Groton Town Police Fire Investigators, Groton Town Police Criminal Investigation Division, and the Mystic Fire Department are investigating.

The American Red Cross is helping displaced residents.