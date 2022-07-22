MADISON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was hospitalized after she was pulled from the water at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Friday, the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said.

According to DEEP officials, a woman was in distress while swimming on Friday afternoon and was pulled from the water. She received medical attention from DEEP lifeguards and was transported to a Westbrook medical facility.

Officials said she will likely be transported to Hartford or Yale for further care.

This is an ongoing story.

