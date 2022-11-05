NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman shot Saturday morning in Norwich died Monday, according to police.

Police responded to the scene to find the woman laying on the ground outside a condo complex on West Thames Street. The woman, who has been identified as 30-year-old Jashira Pagan, had been shot in the head.

Authorities went to the scene after receiving a 911 call about an argument, and then a single gunshot.

She died Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call (760) 886-5531 extension 3154, or an anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 extension 4. tips can also be emailed to scallender@cityofnorwich.org.