LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and three were injured after a three-vehicle crash Tuesday in Ledyard, according to authorities.

Police responded to the crash at about 4 p.m. at Route 12 and Oakridge Drive, according to the Ledyard Police Department.

A 2014 Nissan Rogue driven by a 77-year-old man was traveling southbound on Route 12 when it crossed over the center line into the northbound travel lane, sideswiped a 2017 Toyota 4Runner and then hit a Chevy Colorado head-on in the northbound/breakdown lane, according to Ledyard police.

The 77-year-old driver and his rear passenger, 74-year-old Anna Mercado, were taken to Backus Hospital, where she was pronounced dead due to the injuries she received in the crash, according to police. Another passenger in the vehicle was also taken to the hospital and expected to survive.

The 77-year-old driver is in stable condition, according to authorities.

The driver of the Chevy was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The driver of the 2017 Toyota 4Runner was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Witnesses are asked to call the Ledyard Police Department and speak with Officer Matthew Andrade.