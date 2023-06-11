NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman in Norwich was robbed and assaulted on Sunday afternoon on North Thames Street in Norwich.

She sustained minor facial injuries after a man approached her and took a small amount of cash, according to police. She declined medical treatment.

Police found the suspect shortly after. He was identified as 37-year-old Senty Sodam and placed under arrest.

While being processed, he provided several inconsistent stories and inaccurate names to officers, police said.

He is being held on a $150,000 bond and will appear in court on Monday.