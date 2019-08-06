Breaking News
Woman seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Sprague

New London

Alex Ceneviva

SPRAGUE, Conn. (WTNH)– A woman was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash in Sprague on Monday.

Police say that a woman was traveling east on Route 138 when she lost control of her motorcycle and crashed.

She sustained serious injuries on scene and was taken by ambulance to Backus Hospital, before she was flown by the Lifestar helicopter to Hartford Hospital for treatment.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information in regards to this collision is asked to call troopers at 850-848-600 or 860-822-3000.

