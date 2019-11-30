Woman seriously injured in stabbing at Stonington home

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a woman was seriously injured in a stabbing at a Stonington home on Saturday morning.

Police say that at around 8:13 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting a domestic disturbance at a home on Mechanic Street, in the Pawcatuck section of Stonington.

Upon arrival, officers found that a woman had been stabbed. She was taken to Westerly Hospital with life threatening injuries. Her identity and current condition were not released.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene as officers arrived and is not in custody at this time.

The incident remains under investigation by Stonington detectives and the Connecticut State Police Major Crime Unit.