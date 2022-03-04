NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The mental health challenges all of us, especially children, have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic are very real.

Tobie Files of Ledyard understands that now more than ever, our youth need to feel good about themselves. She’s going above and beyond to do her part.

In 2018 and 2019, Files collected dresses and gowns to give to young girls — free of charge — attending prom in her area. The pandemic took this special event away from students the last two years, but now, with proms set to return, Files has been hard at work, collecting attire to distribute this weekend.

She expects to have available between 150 and 200 dresses and gowns. Two of her three daughters are grown up and out of the house, but as a single mother of three, Files knows not every family can afford the expense of a formal event.

“I want every girl to come here, I want them to feel good,” Files said. “I want them to walk out with something that they love and just know that somebody else that they don’t know took the time to go through their things and give up a dress that they wore. And I’ve made some really good friends, and my church has been super supportive, so I love them for giving me the opportunity to do this.”

To find people willing to donate, Files relied mostly on social media and word of mouth. She said she’s had a lot of moms who have messaged her to say thanks for doing it, and now some of their kids are volunteering this year to help give the dresses and gowns out.

The free distribution event will be this Saturday, March 5, from noon to 5 p.m. at St. John’s Christian Church located at 346 Shennecossett Rd. in Groton.