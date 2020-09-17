Worker at Cumberland Farms in Norwich tests positive for COVID-19, closes store for next few days

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A worker for Cumberland Farms in Norwich has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials from Cumberland Farms.
They say the store in Norwich was closed at 6 p.m. Wednesday after the case was confirmed positive. The store will be cleaned and sanitized, to which it will then reopen in the next few days.
One of Cumberland Farms’ Team Members at our 412 Laurel Hill Avenue, Norwich, CT location has informed us that they have tested positive for Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). We are taking all appropriate steps following guidance from local health officials. We closed the store at 6:00 PM (EST) on Wednesday, September 16th to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The store will re-open in the next few days. We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time.
All Team Members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support.