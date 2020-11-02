Worker seriously injured after falling 50 ft. from tree in Mystic

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
old mystic fire department 2_532874

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A worker suffered serious injuries after falling 50 feet from a tree in Mystic on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 8:18 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a man had fallen about 50 feet from a tree in the area of 155 Oral School Road.

It was later discovered that the victim is a subcontractor who was in the process of limbing and topping a tree for removal, when the tree snapped below him, causing him to fall from the tree. He then struck a small shed type structure below it.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter for serious injuries. His identity and current condition were not released.

Members of the Groton Town Police Department, Old Mystic Fire Department, L&M Hospital paramedics, and Mystic River Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ledyard sibling soccer league

News /

USCG find body of missing boater who departed from Groton marina

News /

Phone threat targeting Waterford High School prompts early dismissal, police say

News /

Drunk driver in Norwich slams into the back of State Police car with Trooper inside

News /

New London nursing home now requires visitors to be tested for Covid-19 following uptick in city's cases

News /

Stonington extends office hours for voters to receive their absentee ballots

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss