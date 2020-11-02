Worker seriously injured after falling 50 ft. from tree in Mystic

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH)– A worker suffered serious injuries after falling 50 feet from a tree in Mystic on Monday morning.

Police say that at around 8:18 a.m., officers received a 911 call reporting that a man had fallen about 50 feet from a tree in the area of 155 Oral School Road.

It was later discovered that the victim is a subcontractor who was in the process of limbing and topping a tree for removal, when the tree snapped below him, causing him to fall from the tree. He then struck a small shed type structure below it.

The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital via Life Star helicopter for serious injuries. His identity and current condition were not released.

Members of the Groton Town Police Department, Old Mystic Fire Department, L&M Hospital paramedics, and Mystic River Ambulance all responded to the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.