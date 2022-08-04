GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The world’s first nuclear-powered submarine returned to its moorings at the Navy’s Submarine Force Museum in Groton on Thursday.

The USS Nautilus has been dry-docked at Naval Submarine Base New London, where it underwent repairs and restoration work as part of a $36 million project that started in October.

The final phase of the preservation project ensures the historic ship will be used to inform, educate and engage the public for the next 30 years, Submarine Base New London Assistant Public Affairs Officer Mark Jones said.

USS Nautilus

USS Nautilus

USS Nautilus

The Navy and museum expect to reopen the submarine to the public next month. A ceremony is planned for Sept. 9, which coincides with the kick-off of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, taking place Sept. 9-11.

The USS Nautilus and Navy’s Submarine Force Museum are located at 1 Crystal Lake Rd. in Groton.