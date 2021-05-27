Wrong-way driver arrested for DWI on Route 2A in Montville, troopers say

New London

by: Jason Dunn

Posted: / Updated:

MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A vehicle was reported driving northbound in the southbound lane in the area of exit 14 and 18 on Route 2A at approximately 2:50 AM.

Montville police officers and troopers travelled parallel to the vehicle to get the driver to stop. Traffic was slowed in all southbound lanes in between exits 19-20.

The vehicle operator was identified as Madison Jamak, 25, of North Providence, RI. Jamak was placed under arrest after failing standardized sobriety tests.

Jamak was charged with a DWI for Reckless Driving and Reckless Endangerment. She stated that she had no idea she was travelling the wrong way on the highway, according to police.

Jamak was released on bond and is scheduled to appear at the Norwich Superior Courthouse on June 9, 2021.

