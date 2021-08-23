Yale New Haven Health mobile Mammography and Breast Imaging van coming to Uncasville Medical Center

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Yale New Haven Health’s mobile Mammography and Breast Imaging van is coming to the Uncasville Medical Center at Mohegan Sun next week.

Appointments are required for the mobile van which will be located at 2 Sandy Desert Road in Uncasville on Tuesday, Aug. 31 and in the future on Sept. 29, Oct. 25, Nov. 17 and Dec. 15. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Requirements for participants:

Age 40 or older with average risk (general female population without strong family history or known breast cancer)

No known breast problems, such as lumps, redness, swelling etc.

No personal history of breast cancer

Is not pregnant

Has not nursed (breastfed or pumped) within the past five months

Has not had a mammography screening within 12 months

Has a referral from a physician for a breast ultrasound

You will need to bring an insurance card, physician information (name, address and telephone number) and any prior mammogram test results if they were not done at a Yale New Haven Health facility.

Call (203) 688-1010 to schedule an appointment. Due to safety protocols, you are asked to remain in your car when you arrive and call (203) 909-5168 so staff can let you know when to enter the mobile unit.

If you do not have health insurance, grant funding may be available to those who qualify. You can inquire when you call to schedule an appointment.

Test results will be sent promptly to you and your physician.