Yale opens COVID vaccination site in New London; only serving those in Phase 1A and those over 75 for now

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — At Yale New Haven Health’s Northeast Medical Group office building on Howard Street in New London, there is now a new COVID-19 vaccination site open to the public.

Lincoln Hoffa, 81, and his wife Mary, 80, were among the first to get their COVID-19 vaccinations at the New London location on Thursday.

“Great thing about it: it’s a Pfizer and my husband retired from Pfizer,” said Mary Hoffa. She says there’s nothing to be worried about.

“No one should be afraid of it,” said Mary. “Right, Link?” she asked her husband. “Amen, yup,” he answered.

But Lincoln was a bit hesitant at first.

“They don’t know a lot about it. It’s so complicated,” said Lincoln. Still, they had three good reasons to come here today: their three children who put on the pressure.

“In fact, my son, my youngest one, Todd, he made the appointment and everything just to make sure we came,” said Mary.

This is the first day Yale New Haven has opened up the vaccinations to the public starting with six Northeast Medical Group locations throughout the state.

At the New London site, they are doing 150 vaccinations Thursday. But the hope is they’ll soon be able to open a larger location in a centralized spot where instead of hundreds they’ll be able to do thousands a day.

“Starting tomorrow we should be going live with some bigger box locations and there should be appointments being made available over the next couple of days,” said Rick Coppola, Director of Practice Operations for Northeast Medical Group.

They just need the supply. They already have enough people interested in getting the shot.

“It’s what we owe to ourselves and what we owe to our neighbors and everybody else,” said patient Elinor Parisi.

Her appointment isn’t until Monday morning at 11. She took a dry run today to make sure she knew exactly where to go.

“Just to make sure I can get here on time on Monday,” said Parisi. “I don’t want to miss it.”

And this couple doesn’t want to miss out on what they enjoy because of the pandemic.

“He goes shopping so and I like the casino so,” said Mary Hoffa with a laugh.

They want to feel safer doing those things.