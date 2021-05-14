New numbers show which towns and cities CT residents flocked to during the pandemic

(WTNH) — New numbers are out that show which towns and cities folks flocked to during the pandemic.

In 2020, folks fled the cities across the country. While that meant many people from New York City moved to Connecticut, our cities also lost folks.

CBRE is a commercial real estate investment group and tracks numbers like this. They use data from the postal service and do it by zipcode.

Here’s a look at the top 15 for net gains: You can see Westport tops the list, with 672 more people than they had in 2019. Most of the other towns are in Fairfield County with West Hartford and Bloomfield zipcodes coming in at 9.

We asked CBRE director of Research and Thought Eric Willett if this is short-lived or here to stay. He answers, “I think there’s a mix of both. Certainly some of those people who moved have made permanent choices, right? There’s also a number of people, we know this anecdotely and it’s also suggested in the data, that many people perhaps were relocating because simply put it wasn’t as fun to live in the urban centers over the last year.”

Towns and cities with the most net losses were New Haven at the top of the list with more than 1,000 fewer residents. Stamford and New London are also in the top five.