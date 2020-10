(WTNH)– Now more than ever some are finding culture as a way to find some enjoyment in these times.

The Housatonic Museum of Art just announced an interesting new exhibition called “Photorealism: Fixing the Fleeting Moment” with some amazing talent on display.

Louis Meisel, art gallery owner, who coined the phrase ‘photorealism’ and artist Fran Bull, discuss photorealism and exhibition in the video above.