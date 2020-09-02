New prison chief says agency is better prepared for COVID

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont has named a veteran employee at the Connecticut Department of Correction to lead the agency.

Angel Quiros first joined the department as a correctional officer 31 years ago and becomes its first Hispanic commissioner.

He said Wednesday he believes the agency is better prepared for a possible new coronavirus surge this fall than it was months ago when the pandemic began and “mistakes” were made.

He said prison officials have learned much more about the virus since spring.

Some policies, such as isolating inmates who tested positive at state’s maximum security prison and not allowing them to shower, have been changed.