Jonathan XV poses for a photo in the North Reading Room in Wilbur Cross on June 19, 2023. (Sydney Herdle/UConn Photo)

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut is welcoming its new mascot, Jonathan XV.

Jonathan XV bears marking that mirror the Husky logo with ocean-blue eyes. He’s a purebred Siberian Husky, hailing from a six-puppy litter born in Ontario, Canada.

The canine is the university’s 15th mascot since 1935; huskies have been named Jonathan over the years after the last colonial and first state governor of Connecticut Jonathan Trumbull.

He made his first public appearance on Wednesday’s UConn Board of Trustees meeting with student handlers from Alpha Phi Omega.

From here, Jonathan XV will join his big brother, Jonathan XVI, around campus and begin training for the spotlight at various University events.

Jonathan XV and Jonathan XIV pose for a portrait on June 19, 2023. (Peter Morenus/UConn Photo)

He’s described as a curious and social pup who warms up to people quickly with kisses.

As for Jonathan XVI — he’s not going anywhere. Ahead of his 10th birthday, he’ll ease into a mascot emeritus role and make appearances alongside his successor.