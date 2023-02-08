HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) —Conversations are underway at the Capital about increase tax credits for film and tv productions shot in Connecticut. Those in favor leaning on the benefits it could bring to the state, they say Connecticut is losing business to places like New Jersey, Atlanta and Canada.

At the young age of 13, Chase W. Dillion has been traveling the world shooting movies. He’s from Hartford, but has never been involved in a production in his home state.

“I’m an actor. I’ve probably shot 14 movies, I started acting in 2018 and I’ve never shot a film in Connecticut,” Chase said.

His mom, Metahar Dillon has traveled with him. Together they have seen firsthand the benefit a film production can bring to a local economy.

“If we don’t get on board, the legislation of Connecticut, we’re going to get left behind,” Metahar said. “It enhances the local businesses, the communities, the locations.”

The mother and son duo joined dozens for a press conference in Hartford on Wednesday morning to discuss changing legislation as a way to make Connecticut a more attractive location for shooting tv and film productions.

Leading the charge is Jonathan Black, of Chair 10 Productions. Black and his wife moved their family from California to Connecticut during the pandemic. He says there is no reason the state needs to lose out on this business opportunity.

“I’m telling you guys right now I’m here and I will fight the good fight, but were going to make this an entertainment, beautiful hub for large productions and get people employed,” Black said.

Black is proposing increasing credits for productions that hire locally and shoot in underserved communities, that would benefit from an economic boost. Local representatives are on board.

“I will be advocating as will other members. I’ve already started,” State Rep. Joe Gresko said.

Increasing productions in the state would also benefit those in the industry based in Connecticut that have to travel away from their families for work.