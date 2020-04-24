New report on coronavirus-related deaths, cases at CT nursing homes to be released today

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Lamont expected to release new coronavirus numbers from the state’s nursing homes on Friday. Across the country, nursing homes have accounted for a disproportionally large number of COVID-19 deaths.

Earlier this week, the East Haven Fire Chief told News 8 at least 23 people have died of coronavirus at the Whispering Pines nursing center. The state is now mandating facilities like this to supply daily status reports.

RELATED: Gov. Lamont signs executive order mandating assisted-living facilities report coronavirus cases to the state

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner told News8 that not all nursing facilities are reporting their suspected or confirmed COVID-19 related deaths, which is slowing down the state’s efforts to track the illness.

With this new mandatory reporting order, any facility not reporting could face thousands of dollars in fines for every instance. Across the country, nursing homes have had a very high mortality rate for coronavirus, and that has some people looking at other options for their loved ones.

“We have in Connecticut, a very strong program of home and community-based services to support families to forestall nursing home placement,” Quinnipiac University Nursing Professor Sheila Molony said.

Molony suggests that Connecticut should do what Maryland has done and put a nursing home strike force in place to do testing, assessment and provide help with infection prevention.

Several sources have confirmed to News 8 that Whispering Pines and a nursing home in Windsor have COVID-19 deaths well into the double figures.