NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A new report reveals where people in Connecticut’s prisons come from.

The report from the Prison Policy Initiative found that six Connecticut cities are home to more than 50% of the state’s incarcerated population but only 17% of the state’s overall population.

Based on the 2020 Census, more than 10,000 Connecticut residents are incarcerated, leaving the state with an incarceration rate of 288 per 100,000 residents.

Of the five largest cities in the state, Hartford has the highest incarceration rate per 100,000 residents, followed by Waterbury, Bridgeport, New Haven, and Stamford.

Incarceration Rate Per 100,000 Residents

Hartford: 1,065 Waterbury: 931 Bridgeport: 903 New Haven: 801 Stamford: 214

The significantly less populated cities of New London, New Britain, Norwich and Torrington all have incarceration rates significantly above the statewide average, the report shows.

New London and New Britain have incarceration rates more than double that of the state: 798 per 100,000 and 683 per 100,000, respectively.

Norwich and Torrington, each with less than 45,000 residents, have incarceration rates of 531 and 401 per 100,000, respectively.

County Trends

Every county is home to hundreds of people in prison, while three counties are home to thousands of people in prison, according to the report.

Here is the breakdown of incarceration rates per 100,000 county residents:

New Haven: 374 Hartford: 330 Windham: 287 New London: 276 Fairfield: 243 Litchfield: 190 Tolland: 141 Middlesex: 131

Read the full report here.