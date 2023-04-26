NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut teachers are paid more than most educators in the nation, but raises haven’t been as high as elsewhere, according to a new report from the National Education Association.

The NEA Ranking and Estimates report found that the average public school teacher’s salary is $66,745, a 2% increase from the previous year. However, when adjusted for inflation, educators make $3,644 less than they did 10 years ago.

In Connecticut, teachers made $79,742 for the 2020-21 school year, according to the NEA report. That placed it fifth in the nation for the highest-paid teachers.

Teachers made $81,185 the following year, putting Connecticut in sixth place. Teacher salaries increased by 1.8%, placing the state in 27th place for teacher pay increases.