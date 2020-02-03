New task force to recommend college mental health policies

(WTNH) — The state’s college mental health task force will meet on Monday ahead of a critical deadline to brief lawmakers on how to make mental health services more effective on college campuses in Connecticut.

This is not a problem unique to our state. UConn reports suicide is the second leading cause of death among college students nationwide.

So, in a Monday morning meeting, we will hear from the task force that was created last year to address this problem. Members, include mental health experts and college counselors. They are supposed to recommend a statewide policy for services offered at universities and colleges across the state.

Last month, investigators say UConn student Tianyin Shang was ruled a suicide. This was the second suicide in two months on the Storrs campus.

Now it’s important to remember whenever we talk about suicide, there is help available 24/7.

That legislative session starts Wednesday, This year’s session is only three months long, and there is quite the to-do list such as changes that need to be made to the two-year budget, a discussion on recreational marijuana, and the controversial topic of tolls.