New tax on plastic bags begins Aug. 1

(WTNH) — A new tax begins Thursday in Connecticut, and it will not only be coming to your favorite stores, but will also affect the way you shop.

From now on, you’ll have to pay ten cents for every single use plastic bag you use in the check out line. The same goes for restaurants that use plastic bags for takeout. However, smaller bags in the produce and meat sections will not be taxed.

The goal behind it is to discourage the use of plastic, which will ultimately help the environment, and encourage people to bring reusable shopping bags with them when they go shopping.

The change is getting some mixed reactions, but there are some stores like Stop and Shop and Big Y that won’t even give you plastic bags at all starting the same day as the new law begins.

At Stop and Shop, you can get paper bags for free, but after labor day, you’ll be charged ten cents for those as well.

This is certainly going to be a change for a lot of people, but it’s preparation for July 2021 when single-use plastic bags will be banned all together.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.