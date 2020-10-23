New, unreleased hotel survey shows grim prediction on the fate of CT hotels without another stimulus bill

(WTNH) — A new hotel survey not yet released to the public shows a grim prediction on what hotel operators believe could happen to their hotels if Congress doesn’t pass another COVID stimulus bill.

CT’s Lodging Association conducted the survey over the last 3 weeks and the results are eye-opening. After the pandemic hit, thousands of hotel workers were laid off and the suppliers for the hotels lost their jobs too.

Although we saw some positive changes in august with COVID numbers, the number of people staying at hotels is starting to slide once again.

This new survey conducted by CT Lodging Association reports about 22 percent of CT hotels that participated in the survey do not believe they are going to survive the pandemic. About 42 percent do believe they are going to hold strong through the pandemic. The remaining balance just over 30 percent reported they do not know.

CT’s Lodging Association says these hotels could not respond because they don’t know when a vaccine will be made available or when consumer confidence will be restored. Currently, CT hotels are operating at 50 percent capacity like most hotels in the country. The lodging association’s executive director tells News 8 the state’s biggest challenge is not having people traveling to Connecticut for business.

According to the American Hotel and Lodging Association, if Connecticut does not pass another stimulus bill, 50,000 people in the hotel industry and their suppliers could lose their jobs. They also predict 369 hotels in the state will close by the end of the year.