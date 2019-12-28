New Year’s Eve festivities happening across the state

(WTNH) — Businesses across the state are getting ready for New Year’s Eve festivities. Here’s a list of places you can go in Connecticut to ring in the new year:



The 31st annual First Night Hartford will be held in Bushnell Park. It all starts at 2:00 p.m. Organizers of First Night Hartford say it’s a day and night filled with family fun as the Capital City celebrates the arrival of 2020.

The evening includes fireworks and a big countdown to 2020.

Barracuda Bistro and Bar in New Haven will be kicking off its celebration at 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The Latin-American restaurant is located on Chapel Street. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door. The celebration includes an open bar.

Near the coastline in New Haven, Anthony’s Ocean View will begin it’s New Year’s Eve party at 7 p.m. Tickets are $125 a person, which includes an open bar, all types of foods and other things to enjoy. It’s located on Lighthouse Road.

For the kids, there’s Noon Year’s Eve at the Groton Public Library. Activities start at 11:30 a.m., and a balloon drop will take place at noon. Admission is free and the event is for all ages.

Coffee enthusiasts can stop by any Cumberland Farms for a free hot or iced coffee in any size. The offer goes from 5:00 p.m. New Year’s Eve to 5:00 a.m. New Year’s Day. Tea and hot chocolate are also available for this offer.