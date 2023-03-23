Conn. (WTNH) — Are you looking for a new place to call “home?”

Nutmeg residents need to look no further, as Niche released its 2023 Best Places to Live in Connecticut ranking.

West Hartford took the No. 1 spot; the town is home to Connecticut staples like Elizabeth Park and the WestFarms Mall. It’s a place for both locals and tourists to explore, offering a slew of retail shops and eateries downtown in Blueback Square.

While the small Simsbury village of Weatogue and Greenwhich’s Riverside were among the top five, two particularly stood out in this year’s rankings.

Newfield, ranked No. 20 last year, took the second spot among the best places to live in the state. Newfield is a neighborhood in Stamford comprised of young professionals and families, offering restaurants, coffee shops, and parks.

Additionally, Noank ranked No. 4 — up from No. 27 the previous year. The small seaside village in Groton is just west of Mystic and is known for its lobster shacks and oyster bars. The picturesque town offers several scenic locations, including Morgan Point Light and Eastern Point Beach.

Niche, a platform that helps connect students and families with colleges and schools, ranked each city by collecting data from sources like the Census and FBI, as well as resident rankings.

See the full list of the top 25 places to live in Connecticut here.