Newman’s Own Foundation pledges $1 million to rebuilding The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp after fire

WESTPORT, Conn. (WTNH)– Newman’s Own Foundation has pledged $1 million to the rebuilding of The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, following the fire that damaged the camp in Ashford on Feb. 12.

The camp was founded actor Paul Newman in 1988.

“All of us at Newman’s Own were devastated by the fire,” said Miriam E. Nelson, president and

CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation. “I have encouraged my colleague and friend, The Hole in

the Wall Gang Camp CEO Jimmy Canton, to rebuild in a manner that not only meets the current

needs of children living with illness and their families, but also helps them pursue their boldest

dreams for the future.”

The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp is a not-for profit organization that serves more than 20,000 seriously ill children and their families.

On Feb. 15, The Travelers Companies, Inc. and the Travelers Championship announced a joint commitment to match up to $1 million in donations to rebuild the camp.

Nelson added, “We were particularly thrilled by the inspiring $1 million match made

by Travelers and the Travelers Championship. The community response to this match is

heartening, and it’s absolutely critical that people continue to donate to help this multi-million

dollar rebuild effort. Hole in the Wall was the first of its kind and we hope that our commitment

above and beyond the match will allow the Camp to continue to be cutting edge in every

imaginable way for the brave campers and families they serve.”

If you’d like to s support the Travelers challenge, match by making a gift at https://www.holeinthewallgang.org/rebuildcampfund or sending a donation by mail to The Hole in the Wall Gang Camp, P.O. Box 150448, Hartford, CT, 06115-0448, Memo: Rebuild Camp Fund.