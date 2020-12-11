News 8 Exclusive: ‘A true glimmer of hope’: CT frontline heroes speak out about the COVID vaccine

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — To many, they are the heroes on the frontlines of the coronavirus. But, even heroes can get hurt by a vicious enemy.

“It sort of hits home because I lost my dad to COVID,” said Jack Begley, a paramedic with Southbury Ambulance.

Despite his own personal pain, Begley is helping to lead his peers everyday to help others struggling with the coronavirus — rushing out to get them to the nearest ER.

“It just seems like everybody we transport nowadays is either positive cases or suspected positives due to the symptoms,” he said. “And it’s very stressful.”

Every day, they say they are concerned about possibly contracting the virus and infecting loved ones at home.

But, news of the COVID-19 vaccine possibly being made available as early as next week to frontline workers give Begley and his ambulance crews something to finally smile about.

“It’s a true glimmer of hope,” said Southbury Ambulance EMT, David Desmaris.

“I think it’s awesome,” said fellow EMT, Amanda Short. “Everyone I’ve talked to is definitely excited for it. We’re all definitely going to get it when we can.”

They do admit being among the first to be able to get the vaccine when it’s made available makes some wonder about the possibility of potential side effects.

“You’re a little leery of it because of the fast track or warp speed — whatever name they want to put on it,” David said. “But, I think you’ve got to trust that they know what they’re doing.”

For Jack, given what he’s seen on the job and in his personal life away from the ambulance, he says if he could, he would be first in line for the vaccine.

“The risks of the side effects from the vaccine — certain for me — outweigh the potential alternative,” he said.