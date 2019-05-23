News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

(WTNH) -- According to Connecticut State Police, over the past year-to-date, over 4,000 citatations as well as 1,200 warnings have been issued for distracted driving across the state. The statutue for operating a motor vehicle while using a cell phone for the first offense is $150.00 while the second offense is $300.00.

Distracted driving, which is inclusive of texting and driving as well as other situations where a driver is not solely focused on the roadway, has become a national epidemic and endangers motorists on the roadways.

The U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has released some eye-opening statistics: over 3,166 people were killed in motor veichle crashes involving distracted drivers in 2017.

This Memorial Day weekend, join News 8 and Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC to W82TXT, the abbreviation for "Wait to text". Take the pledge by changing your Facebook profile photo using our profile frame to encourage others to focus on driving and not using cell phones while operating a vehicle.

Here's how:

Click on this link to open up Facebook frames You can select which profile photo or picture you would like to feature with the frame Select "Use as profile picture"

