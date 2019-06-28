News 8 participates in CT National Guard media challenge

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Some of our friends at News 8 taking on another role Thursday.

They got to see what it’s like to be a National Guard soldier. Thursday was the first ‘Connecticut National Guard media challenge.’

Alyssa Taglia, John Pierson and Ashley Baylor took part. The group assembled rifles and applied first aid.

They also climbed a rock wall, tackled an obstacle course and did pull ups, push ups and sit ups. All of it to show what the guard does.

Connecticut National Guard Lt. Col. Alan gilman said, “There’s a lot of misunderstanding and not a lot of information so what we’re trying to do is tell the National Guard story, educate the community on what we do, our mission, our equipment, and our people.”

The guard held a military police K9 demonstration and showed off its vehicles.

