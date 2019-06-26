1  of  2
News 8 presents check to St. Patrick’s Day Parade for future parade funding

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special celebration with our Irish friends in the Greater New Haven area took place on Tuesday.

News 8 presented the Greater New Haven St. Patrick’s Day parade committee with a check to help fund future parades in the Elm City.

News 8 is your home for all things Irish, including our live broadcast of the state’s largest parade.

It happens every March and draws an estimated 300,000 spectators.

